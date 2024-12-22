Schedule Of Early Childhood Teachers' Training
Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) A schedule has been released on Sunday for training teachers teaching in Early Childhood education (ECE) rooms with the support of UNICEF.
From December 23 to 27, 200 master trainers will be trained in Lahore, so that they can inform teachers of new ECE rooms about effective teaching methods in different districts of the province.
Meanwhile, 120 master trainers will be trained at Quaid academy Wahdat Colony here, while 80 master trainers will be trained at Quaid Academy Kot Lakhpat. This training program will provide teachers with expertise in modern teaching methods and teaching in ECE rooms.
Quaid Academy has informed selected teachers from all districts to participate in this training program.
