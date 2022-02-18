Schedule of finals on Feb. 19 at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Feb. 18 () -- Following is the schedule of finals to be contested on Feb. 19 at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (all Beijing time): Freestyle Skiing Men's Halfpipe, 09:30 Alpine Skiing Mixed Team Parallel, 12:46 Cross-Country Skiing Men's 50km Mass Start Free, 14:00 Curling Men's Gold Medal Game, 14:05 Speed Skating Men's Mass Start, 16:30 Speed Skating Women's Mass Start, 17:00Figure Skating Pair Skating, 19:00Bobsleigh 2-Woman Event, 21:30