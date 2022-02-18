UrduPoint.com

Schedule Of Finals On Feb. 19 At Beijing 2022

Muhammad Irfan Published February 18, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Schedule of finals on Feb. 19 at Beijing 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2022 ) :Feb. 18 () -- Following is the schedule of finals to be contested on Feb. 19 at the Beijing Olympic Winter Games (all Beijing time): Freestyle Skiing Men's Halfpipe, 09:30 Alpine Skiing Mixed Team Parallel, 12:46 Cross-Country Skiing Men's 50km Mass Start Free, 14:00 Curling Men's Gold Medal Game, 14:05 Speed Skating Men's Mass Start, 16:30 Speed Skating Women's Mass Start, 17:00Figure Skating Pair Skating, 19:00Bobsleigh 2-Woman Event, 21:30

Related Topics

Beijing Alpine Women Gold Olympics Event All

Recent Stories

China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

China's auto sales up 0.9 percent in January

3 minutes ago
 Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cr ..

Swiss Regez, Fiva enjoy 1-2 finish in men's ski cross at Beijing 2022 (updated)

3 minutes ago
 Qaumi Sehat Card 'one of a kind' in world: Babar A ..

Qaumi Sehat Card 'one of a kind' in world: Babar Awan

3 minutes ago
 Snow Sports, Cultural Festival in Gabin Jabba from ..

Snow Sports, Cultural Festival in Gabin Jabba from Feb 25: DC Swat Junaid Khan

3 minutes ago
 Legislation underway to set up recycling plant for ..

Legislation underway to set up recycling plant for sacred papers: Official

3 minutes ago
 Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts o ..

Tank of Ukrainian Forces Opens Fire on Outskirts of DPR Horlivka - DPR Office in ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>