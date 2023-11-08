Schedule of Ravi Express train changed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Railway administration has decided to change a schedule of the

Ravi Express (122-Dn) running between Lahore and Shorkot Junction.

According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the train which runs under the

management of M/S S.

Jamil & Company in the private sector will now depart from

Lahore at 2:30pm and arrive at Shorkot Cantt at 9:00pm following its designated route.

It's important to note that the Ravi Express (122-Dn) used to depart from

Lahore for Shorkot at 3:45pm.