Schedule Of Ravi Express Train Changed
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) The Railway administration has decided to change a schedule of the
Ravi Express (122-Dn) running between Lahore and Shorkot Junction.
According to a PR spokesperson on Wednesday, the train which runs under the
management of M/S S.
Jamil & Company in the private sector will now depart from
Lahore at 2:30pm and arrive at Shorkot Cantt at 9:00pm following its designated route.
It's important to note that the Ravi Express (122-Dn) used to depart from
Lahore for Shorkot at 3:45pm.