Schedule Of Registration Of Electoral Groups Issued:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 07, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Schedule of Registration of electoral groups issued:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :On the direction of the Election Commission of Pakistan, schedule of formation and registration of electoral groups for the conduct of local government elections has been issued in Sargodha.

According to the schedule, the independent candidates participating in the local elections would have to register the electoral groups.

Deputy Director Development Waqas Ranjha has been appointed as an authorized officer for District Council Sargodha.

In this regard, the deputy director said that apart from the chairman of the district council, 07 deputy chairman, 42 councilors and 28 special seats, the forms for the panel could be received till June 12 from the office of the deputy director of development while form payment would be suspended on Saturday and Sunday.

Objections on the submitted forms would be received from June 12 to 18, while the head of the panel could receive the form in person, for which a fee of Rs 1000 per member would have to be deposited, he said.

Moreover, the Election Commission of Pakistan divided the local governments into two levels for local elections, in which the upper level was the district council while the lower level was consists of urban and rural union councils within the limits of the tehsils.

