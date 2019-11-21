UrduPoint.com
Schedule Released For Annual Closure Of Canals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:32 PM

The irrigation department released schedule for annual closure of different canals for de-silting

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :The irrigation department released schedule for annual closure of different canals for de-silting.

According to official source, Qadirabad Baloki link canal and Jhang branch canals will remain close from December 27 to January 13, 2020, while Lower Chenab canal (except Jhang branch canal) will remain close from January 13 to 30 next year.

