Schedule Released For Issuance, Renewal Of Pesticides Licenses

Wed 06th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The department of pest warning and quality control of pesticides of the agriculture department announced a training schedule for issuance of fresh licenses and renewal of old licenses to dealers in the district.

According to Assistant Director Agriculture Israr Arshad, the application would be received from October 15 to 27 while training would commence from November 1. The new applicant would submit training fee Rs 6,600 along with application while fee for renewal would be Rs 3,300.

The complete applications should be reached at the office of Assistant Director Pest Warning and Quality control of Pesticides, Plant Pathologist, Ayyub Agriculture Research Institute Faisalabad by October 27.

Incomplete application forms will not be entertained.

For the new licence, applications should be written on plain paper and it should be enclosedwith attested photocopies of matriculation certificates, CNIC, domicile, and 4 passport size photos.

