Schedule Released For Quality Assurance Tests At Outsourced Schools
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Punjab School education Department (PSED) has announced schedule for the Quality Assurance Test (QAT) at the outsourced schools.
According to the PSED, the test would be conducted in phases from March 15 to March 29. The licences of schools that score poorly in the test would be canceled. The Punjab Education Foundation (PEF) and Punjab Initiative for Management of Education (PIMA) schools will also be included in the QAT.
Government schoolteachers would be deployed as superintendent for the test. Official sources said that the test results would be released before the start of new academic year.
Meanwhile, the School Education Department decided to take eighth grade board exams from the next year. Exams will be held in another school instead of the relevant school, while at present the children's papers are being taken in their own school. Students' papers are being checked by teachers of the relevant school currently and the results are being prepared. In this connection, the invigilator staff will also be deployed from outside for the board exam.
The children's papers will also be checked by teachers of other schools in the board exam, the assessment of the children will be done in a better way through the board exam.
