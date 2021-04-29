UrduPoint.com
Scheduled Vaccination For Above 40 Age Individuals From May 3: NCOC

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 11:56 PM

Scheduled vaccination for above 40 age individuals from May 3: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that the scheduled vaccination of individuals aged 40-49 will commence from May 3 (Monday).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Thursday announced that the scheduled vaccination of individuals aged 40-49 will commence from May 3 (Monday).

The nerve center of the country in fight against COVID-19 took to twitter to announce the vaccination drive for aged 40-49 individuals "Scheduled vaccination of 40-49 years will commence from 3rd May," the NCOC in a tweet said.

The Forum encouraged the masses that please register yourself by sending your CNIC number to 1166.

