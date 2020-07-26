UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schemes In Progress To Uplift Agriculture Sector: Secy Agriculture Wasif

Sumaira FH 10 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Schemes in progress to uplift agriculture sector: Secy Agriculture Wasif

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed on Sunday said that government was spending billions of rupees on different schemes to promote agriculture sector and bringing economic prosperity among farming community.

He said that the Punjab government was spending Rs 21.27 billions on establishment of model agricultural markets across the province.

The step would help promote agriculture and empower farmers economically, said Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed in a statement issued here.

He stated that different schemes were in progress for uplift of agriculture sector. Agriculture was only way forward for strengthening economy. On improvement of irrigation system, Rs 28.59 billions were spent. Similarly, another project to enhance wheat productivity was heading forward with Rs 12.

54 billions. For rice and sugar cane promotion, a sum of Rs 8.37 billions was being spent, he said. Wasif added that the government was also working on to increase command area of small dams in mountainous areas with cost of Rs 2.54 billions.

About control of locusts, Wasif maintained that 3000 officials with 328 vehicles and 2500 modern sprayers, were working in different areas of the province. The secretary agriculture disclosed that subsidy on cotton seed was also given to facilitate the peasants. Government also enhanced range for insurance of crops. We were also heading towards agriculture value addition. For this purpose, processing units for different crops were being installed. He hoped that country's agriculture sector would fetch many benefits from China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

