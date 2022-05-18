UrduPoint.com

Schemes Of LAC Reviewed

Umer Jamshaid Published May 18, 2022 | 06:35 PM

Punjab Information and Culture Additional Secretary Farhat Jabeen on Wednesday presided over a meeting here at the Alhamra Arts Center (LAC) to review annual development plans of the department

During the meeting, Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi briefed the meeting on important issues, including open air theater Bhag-e-Jinnah.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Secretary of Culture Farhat Jabeen said development plans had been discussed and further steps would be taken.

She said projects would be formulated and necessary steps would be taken to complete the ongoing schemes within the stipulated time.

Deputy Secretary Planning Faiza Ahsan, Director General PILAC Sughra Sadaf, DirectorMajlis Tarqi Adab Mansoor Afaq, Director PUCAR Abrar Alam, and others were also present.

