Schemes of Rs 15m made for restoring renovation of Islamic Research Centre: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:12 PM

Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that two schemes of Rs 15 million were made for restoring renovation of Islamic Research Centre (IRC) at Ayesha Manzil which was earlier restored to its original position

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that two schemes of Rs 15 million were made for restoring renovation of Islamic Research Centre (IRC) at Ayesha Manzil which was earlier restored to its original position.

The Mayor passed these remarks while talking to officers of Culture and sports Department here, said a statement on Monday.

He said that auditorium would also be reestablished while library would also be made functional at the Islamic Research Centre. The electricity of the centre which was disconnected for last two years has also been restored and the centre is now functional, he added.

Waseem Akhtar was of the view that the centre would be used for the purpose it was established, expressing displeasure over establishment of cinema and marriage hall in the centre in the past.

"Now the centre would be used for Islamic teachings, expo of Qurani Ayat and religious activates. The number of Islamic books library at library would also be increased.," he added.

Senior Director Sports and Culture apprised the Mayor about the uplift works done so far and said that Qurani Ayats which were written on the wall were renovated and all the boards were restored to their original position.

He added that a auditorium having capacity of 450 people were also being renovated, adding that the art gallery has been uplifted so that the expo could be held.

The Mayor directed that no compromise should be done on standard of the material being used for renovation, adding that the work should be done on time.

He said he was satisfied that the centre would now be used for the purpose it was made.

He added that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation had removed encroachments from historical places of the city and restored them to original position. "Empress Market, and Karachi Zoo were restored to their original position after removal of encroachment.

The traffic woes in Saddar and Garden were also resolved after the removal and the now the citizens are quite happy.," he added while making it clear that it was amongst his top priorities to remove the encroachments.

