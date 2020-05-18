Schemes to be distributed on priority basis in South Waziristan: Nasirullah Wazir

(@FahadShabbir)

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan Chairman Nasirullah Khan Wazir Monday said that all schemes would be distributed on merit and equally among people in the district.

In a statement issued here, Nasirullah Khan rejected the allegation of getting commission for developmental schemes, saying those leveling allegation against him were the enemy of the area and against its development.

He said that some people making conspiracies to create differences between Mehsud and Wazir tribes however they would never be succeeded in their nefarious intentions.

The DDAC chairman said the people of Waziristan were war affected, adding, their properties were destroyed during war against terror.