UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Schemes To Be Distributed On Priority Basis In South Waziristan: Nasirullah Wazir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:48 PM

Schemes to be distributed on priority basis in South Waziristan: Nasirullah Wazir

District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan Chairman Nasirullah Khan Wazir Monday said that all schemes would be distributed on merit and equally among people in the district

WANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :District Development Advisory Committee (DDAC) South Waziristan Chairman Nasirullah Khan Wazir Monday said that all schemes would be distributed on merit and equally among people in the district.

In a statement issued here, Nasirullah Khan rejected the allegation of getting commission for developmental schemes, saying those leveling allegation against him were the enemy of the area and against its development.

He said that some people making conspiracies to create differences between Mehsud and Wazir tribes however they would never be succeeded in their nefarious intentions.

The DDAC chairman said the people of Waziristan were war affected, adding, their properties were destroyed during war against terror.

Related Topics

South Waziristan All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

19 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

29 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

41 minutes ago

Rs 6.53 billion distributed among deserving famili ..

1 minute ago

Coaches of bodybuilding clubs appealed for Corona ..

1 minute ago

French screen legend Michel Piccoli dead aged 94

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.