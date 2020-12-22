Schemes to provide seeds to tribal people to promote crops at Suleman Mountain Range

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Secretary agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel said on Tuesday that Punjab government was executing different schemes worth Rs 189 million to provide subsidized seeds to tribal people of Suleman Mountain Range to promote crop cultivation culture in the mountainous areas.

During a visit to Suleman Mountain Range in DG Khan, Saqib witnessed different ongoing schemes, and demonstration plots of wheat, vegetables and other crops. Addressing the farmers, he said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was taking practical steps to improve financial standing of farmers and advised them to maintain good liaison with agriculture officials to extract maximum benefits, says an official release.

He said that Jeep-able tracks were being built at Koh-e-Suleman for road access to the mountainous area.

He said that farmers would get wheat, Sorghum (Jowar) and Millet (Bajra) seed at a 90 per cent subsidy this season in Koh-e-Suleman area. He added that vegetables seed packets have already been distributed free.

He said that orchards were being developed to promote high value agriculture in Suleman Mountain Range. He said that water management department was providing 90 per cent subsidy to farmers to install lift irrigation system powered by solar power or water lifting from ponds.

Secretary agriculture south Punjab also checked water storage tanks and ponds.

He also heard problems of tribal area farmers and issued instructions to officials for their redressal.