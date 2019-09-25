UrduPoint.com
Schemes Worth Rs 470 Million Approved

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 06:26 PM

Schemes worth Rs 470 million approved

Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has given a go-ahead signal to officials concerned to start executing new schemes worth Rs 470 million to upgrade education facilities and roads in the city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Commissioner Iftikhar Ali Sahu has given a go-ahead signal to officials concerned to start executing new schemes worth Rs 470 million to upgrade education facilities and roads in the city.

A sum of Rs 185 million would be spent to build a road from Jail More to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA), said an official release issued here Wednesday.

Another Rs 160 million would be invested to build two new blocks at Emerson College and each two-floor block would have class-rooms, lecture, theaters, seminar rooms and staff rooms.

The construction, once completed would pave the way for introduction of four new disciplines in BS programme.

A sum of Rs 125 million would be utilised to build boundary wall of Science College, laboratories, main gate, and six new class rooms.

