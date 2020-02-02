(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 02nd February, 2020) Travelling to the European countries has become costlier than before, Schengen visa fees increased to 80 Euros from 60 Euros from February, 02, 2020.According to the Shcengen visa info the short stay visa fees for the EU countries will increased from 60 to 80 Euros or the equivalent amount in our local Currency around (Rs.

13800). For children between 6-12 years old, the visa fee will increase to 40 Euros.The Schengen visa is a short-stay visa that allows a person to travel to any Schenghen country in Europe for up to 90 days for tourism or business purposes.

As many as 26 European countries, including Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Switzerland and Spain, come under this bracket.The revision in fees follows changes made to the rules under the Schengen Visa Code that regulates application procedures, processing and issuance of short-stay visas to the EU, according to SchengenVisaInfo.

com.

It said the European Commission adopted a proposal on the revision of the code to strengthen the common visa policy while taking into account migration and security concerns.A spokesperson of the European Commission had told agencies earlier, "A moderate increase of the fee to 80 Euros will ensure that we have sufficient financial resources to maintain a wide consular coverage worldwide, upgrade IT equipment and software and provide faster and user-friendly procedures for visa applicants."It is said the Schengen visa fee, even at the revised rate, remains lower than what a visa to many other countries costs - 125 Euros for China, 133 Euros for the US and 90 Euros for India.