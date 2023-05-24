UrduPoint.com

Schizophrenia Curable If Diagnosed Early :Experts

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Schizophrenia curable if diagnosed early :Experts

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Schizophrenia is a curable problem if diagnosed at an early stage and proper treatment is provided.

These views were expressed by Ameer Uddin Medical College & PGMI Principal Professor Dr. M Al-Fareed Zafar while addressing the participants of the awareness walk organized by the Department of Psychiatry in Lahore General Hospital on Wednesday in connection with the World Schizophrenia Awareness Week.

He informed that Schizophrenia is a mental illness due to which the patient becomes imbalance and his thinking skills are affected due to which the patient is unable to live his daily life normally.

According to the World Health Organization, the disease is shown among one out of 300 people in the world.

Professor Al-Fareed Zafar said that the Schizophrenia patient is considered to be under the influence of supernatural forces in the common people because of his strange movements which are completely not true and baseless point of view.

He said that like other diseases Schizophrenic patients should also be taken to regular treatment instead of adopting any spiritual or quack way and it is also necessary to use medicines and proper diet according to the instructions of the doctors.

He said in his media talk, that a person suffering from this disease deserves more sympathy and love instead of any kind of distance or hate so every effort should be taken to comfort the patient so that the symptoms of the disease do not become more severe.

He said that the chances of this disease occurring are more in old age people, but it can also be inherited from parents to children, due to which the patient suffers from depression and gets lost in his thoughts. He added that strange thinking in mind also aggravates the disease and sometimes the patient starts quarreling with family members and shouting at each other.

Dr. Faiza Athar said on the occasion, that the chances of suicide in schizophrenia patients are comparatively higher than normal people, which is dangerous. She pointed out that if the treatment is started as soon as possible, the chances of admitting to the hospital are also reduced. She said that if the Schizophrenia patient is cared for better at home, the recovery and normalcy will also be faster and it will make his life easier.

The participants of the walk were holding pamphlets and play cards on the prevention, symptoms and awareness of Schizophrenia.

Head of the Department Dr. Faiza Athar, Professor Dr. Ghiyas-ul-Nabi Tayyab, MS Dr. Khalid Bin Aslam, Dr. Irfan Malik, Dr. Rizwan Farooq, Dr. Anila, Dr. Nadia, Dr. Farhana, Dr. Hira, Dr. Asma, senior doctors and medical staff were present.

