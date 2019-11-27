Schlumberger Foundation to develop gender equality in field of STEM

Schlumberger Foundation has interested in developing gender equality for choosing their career, in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Schlumberger Foundation has interested in developing gender equality for choosing their career, in the field of Science, Technology , Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) in Pakistan

In order to achieve the target, a delegation of Schlumberger Foundation, led by its Chairman Mr Gerard Martellozo met here with the Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood, said a press release here on Wednesday.

The initiative will be taken under the program of faculty for the future, which focuses to generate conditions that result in more women pursuing scientific careers by removing the barriers, women face when entering "STEM" disciplines.

The education minister directed Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Quaid-e-Azam University to provide offices to the foundation in universities to facilitate them for their meetings and developing the lateral linkages with Alumni.

The HEC was asked to nominate a focal person for un-interrupted communication with the foundation to reach out universities to from work teams able to analyze and tackle the reasons for under representation of women in STEM disciplines.

He said present government wanted their students and faculty members, who were studying abroad to return to Pakistan after completion of their studies to contribute to economic, social and technological advancement of their home institutions. Faculty for the future provides scholarship to finance PhD or Post-Doc degrees in STEM disciplines; 56 Pakistanis have received the fellowships under this program,he added.

The chairman Schlumberger foundation also congratulated the Minister for unanimously being elected as president of prestigious UNESCO's Education Commission.