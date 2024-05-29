Scholar Dr Ikramullah Successfully Completes PhD In Development Studies
Sumaira FH Published May 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) Scholar Dr Ikramullah, of University of Agriculture Peshawar (UAP) has successfully completed his PhD degree in Development Studies from the Institute of Development Studies, UAP under the supervision of the director of the institute, Prof Dr Malik Inayatullah Jan.
His PhD thesis was on "Role of FATA Water Resources Development Project in Integrated Rural Development in District Bajaur" which he defended successfully during his defence held here on Wednesday.
His thesis was endorsed by renowned professors from Spain and Portugal. In the defense seminar, Dr Ikramullah successfully defended his thesis by answering the questions posed by the participants and was qualified for the PhD.
Director Advanced Studies and Research Professor Dr Muhammad Sajid, Chairman Department of Agricultural and Applied Economics Professor Dr Ghafar Ali, Malik Dr Muhammad Shafi, Professor Dr Gohar Ayub, Dr Shahzad Ahmed, Assistant Director sports Bilal Marwat, faculty members, scholars and students attended the defence of the scholar and asked questions from the scholar related to his PhD work.
Supervisor Prof Dr Malik Inayatullah congratulated the scholar and hope that Dr Ikramullah's research would be beneficial for the society.
APP/adi
