Scholar Dr Mughees-ud-din Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 03:21 PM

Dr Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh, international scholar, former head of Media & Communication Department, Punjab University and Lahore Press Club (LPC) life member on Wednesday died of coronavirus

Dr Mughees was put on ventilator last night after his health deteriorated.

The late professor completed his Master and PhD in Journalism from school of Journalism and Mass Communication, The University of Lowa in USA.

LPC president Arshad Ansari, senior vice president Rai Husnain Tahir, vice president Qaddafi Butt, secretary Babar Dogar, joint secretary Hafiz Faiz Ahmad, members of governing body and others expressed deep sorrow and grief over his death.

They termed the death of Dr Mughees uddin a great loss to the journalist community and said that he was like an institution for the journalists.

They said, Dr Mughees uddin had made every effort to highlight the importance of education at every forum, while he also contributed in introduction of modern techniques and skills in communication studies.

Thousands of students of Dr Mughees uddin were significantly contributing to the field of journalism besides others in the world.

