Scholar Dr Noor Muhammad successfully defends PhD dissertation

(@FahadShabbir)

A PhD scholar Dr Noor Muhammad of Department of Plant Protection Wednesday successfully defended his PhD dissertation in "Studies Resistant Mechanism of selected Canola Genotypes against Mustard Aphid through conventional and molecular techniques"

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :A PhD scholar Dr Noor Muhammad of Department of Plant Protection Wednesday successfully defended his PhD dissertation in "Studies Resistant Mechanism of selected Canola Genotypes against Mustard Aphid through conventional and molecular techniques".

His research thesis was also endorsed by renowned professors from Turkey and China while also defended the research finding at the defence attended by experts of the fields and scholars.

His supervisor Professor Dr Shah Alam Khan felicitated the scholar and hoped he would play an important role in development of agriculture sector.