Scholar Dr Uzma Jamal Completes PhD In Biotechnology, Genetic Engineering

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) PhD Scholar of the Institute of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering (IBGE), The University of Agriculture Peshawar Dr Uzma Jamal on Thursday successfully completed her PhD under the supervision of Prof Dr Iqbal Munir in Biotechnology.

Her thesis on "Identification of Beneficial Endophytes and Determining the Plant-Microbe Synergism to Sustain Crop Production Under Changing Climate" was evaluated by renowned professors from Japan and China.

In her public defense seminar held here she presented some findings in her dissertation and concluded that combining bio-fertilizers with reduced inorganic fertilizers optimizes nutrient availability, enhances plant resilience, increases yield, and improves stress tolerance, offering a sustainable approach to agriculture.

A large number of faculty members, research scholars and students including Dean Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain Khalil, Director IBGE Prof Dr Asad Jan and Prof Dr Muhammad Sajid (DASAR) attended the public defense seminar.

Dean Prof Iftikhar Hussain Khalil and other participants congratulated the supervisor Prof Dr Iqbal Munir and scholar Dr Uzma Jamal over the successful defense and said that Dr Uzma Jamal's research would be a milestone in the field of biotechnology.

APP/adi

