Scholar Javed Jabbar delivers lecture on "The Promise of a New Morning"

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Former senator, iconic scholar, prolific writer, and noted politician Javed Jabbar Friday delivered a lecture on "The Promise of a New Morning" at Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) to mark Quaid Day, here.

Addressing the students, Javed Jabbar said that the secret of China's commendable growth is merit, which is one of the fundamental principles of islam.

He pointed out that the key to success is merit and we need to promote a culture of merit in our society.

He said each one of students must be aware of the fact that sustaining something is more difficult than gaining something.

Former senator Javed Jabbar said, "A new morning is like a double edge sword that may become adverse if you moved wrong. Pakistan is a phenomenal story of success. We have a rich cultural and traditional legacy.

He said that Argentine has defaulted 6 times. However, we are resilient and have the capacity to recover. We have the ability to survive and sustain, he said.

He said that one of the major issues of Pakistan is uncontrolled population and 2 crore children are deprived of education.

They do not go to school.

Commenting on the present political structure of Pakistan Javed Jabbar said, "Our democracy must be representative. Time demands to work on major electoral reforms, citizens' participation in politics, and reforms in political parties. Casting of vote must be compulsory by law. It is better if we introduce the concept of collective leadership like in Switzerland. Change has to begin with us. Politics is clean but it is dirty for dirty people. The brighter side of Pakistan is that the country is among the top 5 in geek economy." Earlier, welcoming the guest speaker, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin said that Sir Syed University is emphasizing on imparting education, creating knowledge. Sir Syed University is a complete university with Bachelor, Master, and Ph.D. programs. The current strength of the university is 7000 students. We have 23000 alumni, showing their potentialand skills all over the world.

Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali presented the vote of thanks.