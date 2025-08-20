Scholars address pressing issues through research

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) In a significant academic event, five postgraduate scholars from Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) Khairpur successfully presented and defended their research theses, receiving commendation from faculty deans and department chairs Wednesday.

The scholars, from the Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Department of Pakistan Studies, tackled critical issues such as cyberbullying, climate threats, and electoral processes. The research presentations were held under the chairmanship of Professor Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Abdul Razzaque Soomro's thesis, "Impact of Cyberbullying on Well-being of Transgender: A Case Study of Sukkur & Khairpur Districts," highlighted the alarming effects of online harassment on the transgender community. Ali Sher Burdi's research, "Impact of Music Engagement on Well-being of University Students: A Case of Northern Sindh," explored the role of music in student well-being.

In the Department of Pakistan Studies, Amjad Ali Mahesar analyzed the electoral process of Pakistan in his thesis, "Electoral Process of Pakistan, A Case Study of 2024 General Elections.

" Salahuddin Solangi's research, "Climate Change and Water Insecurity in Pakistan: A Non-Traditional Threat to National Security," underscored the pressing issue of climate change. Kashif Hussain Dahot's comparative analysis, "Comparative Parliamentary Politics of Pakistan (A Case Study of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Vs President Asif Ali Zardari)," provided valuable insights into Pakistan's parliamentary politics.

Dean Professor Dr. Naveed Ahmed Shaikh praised the quality of presentations and findings, emphasizing the need for further improvement. Department chairs Dr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rehman Abro and Dr. Siraj Ahmed Soomro appreciated their scholars' efforts and assured that all feedback would be incorporated to enhance the final research quality.

The event marked a significant milestone for the Faculty of Social Sciences, highlighting its commitment to fostering academic excellence and addressing pressing societal issues.