Scholars arrived to participate in international conference on Green Revolution Technology

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :The national and international scholars and researchers have arrived to participate in the two-day International Conference on "Performance of Green Revolution Technology and Agricultural Development in South Asia".

The conference will begin tomorrow under the auspices of the University of Sindh Jamshoro .

The university management has finalized all the arrangements to conduct the conference in collaboration with Sindh Higher education Commission in befitting manner, the university spokesman informed here on Wednesday, adding that Pakistan Study Centre is hosting the event, where these scholars and researchers will present their research papers on the subject.

The inaugural ceremony as well as the sessions of the conference will be held at Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Convention Center. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would be the chief guest of the inaugural session, which will be presided over by Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

Director Pakistan Study Center Prof. Dr. Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said that the conference is aimed at revealing knowledge in context with the cultivation of high yielding crops upon low quantities of water.