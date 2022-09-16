UrduPoint.com

Scholars Call For Flood Victims' Help In Friday Sermons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Ulema and Mashaykh belonging from all schools of thought called for flood victims' help in their Friday sermons across the country.

On the call of Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC), the scholars urged the philanthropists to extend all out support to the people facing critical situation due to monsoon rains and flash floods in various areas of the country.

Prime Minister's Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and middle East and PUC Chairman Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the winter season was near the corner and the flood affected people were left to live under an open sky.

He said it was a high time to seek the blessings of Allah Almighty by helping the people in need as "service to humanity is a service to God.

" Appreciating the religious organizations carrying out welfare work in the flood-hit areas, Ashrafi urged them to accelerate the relief and rehabilitation activities in a bid to get them back to a normal life as soon as possible.

He also appealed the 'Sahib-e-Nisab' to pay their Zakat in advance to support the affected people as they were under severe financial crisis due this natural calamity.

"Allah Almighty would reward the philanthropists twice, first for paying their Zakat and second for helping their fellow beings at this trying time, "he added.

Ashrafi also urged the people who want to perform Nafli worships such as Umrah, Hajj or pay homage to other sacred places abroad to donate their savings for relief and rehabilitation of their flood affected brethren.

