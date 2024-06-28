Scholars, citizens joint hand to maintain harmony during Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon has urged scholars and citizens to play a proactive role in maintaining peace, unity, and brotherhood in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawab Shah, during the sacred month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting to ensure peace and order at his office, he directed officials to ensure adequate medical facilities, electricity supply, and cleanliness arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue and mutual tolerance in avoiding chaos.

The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, scholars, and representatives from the District Council, Municipal Corporation, and health services.

