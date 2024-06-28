Scholars, Citizens Joint Hand To Maintain Harmony During Muharram
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2024 | 11:55 PM
Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon has urged scholars and citizens to play a proactive role in maintaining peace, unity, and brotherhood in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawab Shah, during the sacred month of Muharram
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Shaheryar Gul Memon has urged scholars and citizens to play a proactive role in maintaining peace, unity, and brotherhood in Shaheed Benazirabad, Nawab Shah, during the sacred month of Muharram.
Chairing a meeting to ensure peace and order at his office, he directed officials to ensure adequate medical facilities, electricity supply, and cleanliness arrangements. The Deputy Commissioner emphasized the importance of interfaith dialogue and mutual tolerance in avoiding chaos.
The meeting was attended by officials from various departments, scholars, and representatives from the District Council, Municipal Corporation, and health services.
APP/skn/378
Recent Stories
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
Wang Yi calls for stronger boost to Global South development, unity and cooperat ..
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan
Body of drowned youth found from canal
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Satta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay14 minutes ago
-
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle2 minutes ago
-
2 accused arrested in different cases17 minutes ago
-
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor2 minutes ago
-
Home secretary briefs governor on Muharram peace plan2 minutes ago
-
Body of drowned youth found from canal22 minutes ago
-
Karachiites facing severe water crisis, loadshedding amid heatwave: Farooq Sattar22 minutes ago
-
Munawar Soharwardy remembered on 20th death anniversary2 minutes ago
-
CJ BHC visits civil hospital to inquire health of injured teacher22 minutes ago
-
In charge Federal Ombudsman Karachi Office visits Protectorate of Emigrants2 minutes ago
-
UNIDO hosts high-level workshop to strengthen food regulatory practices in Pakistan48 minutes ago
-
PML-N ready for talks with PTI to resolve political issues: Afnan48 minutes ago