Scholars, civil society to play role in campaign against measles, rubella: CS Rana

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana Wednesday said scholars, teachers and civil society should play their role in the national campaign against measles and rubella and no child be left out of the vaccination campaign.

He expressed these views while chairing a high level meeting on anti-measles, rubella and polio campaign here. Prevention of these diseases and other issues including vaccination were reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary Home Arshad Majeed, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Care Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Commissioner Quetta Suhail-ur-Rehman Baloch, Provincial Head EPI Dr Ishaq Panezai, Hamidullah Nasir, UNICEF and WHO representatives while Divisional Commissioners and all districts' Deputy Commissioners participated through video link.

Addressing the meeting, the chief secretary said that measles was a dangerous disease from which healthy children could be infected, therefore it was imperative that every child be vaccinated against measles.

It was also the duty of parents to get their children vaccinated to protect them from these dangerous diseases, he added.

He also directed that precautionary measures should be taken for immunization in the campaign and parents should also be informed in advance before vaccination.

Giving a detailed briefing on the campaign, Dr Ishaq Panezai said that a 12-day campaign would be launched across the country and Balochistan from November 15, 2021.

It is an opportunity to save 5.6 million children from 9 months to 15 years from measles and rubella, he added saying public health activities could not be repeated all at once so concerted efforts are needed to get the most out of them.

Dr Ishaq said failure to get 95% coverage would lead to deadly diseases in children as well as disease while at the same time it could reduce the disease.

The health system will vaccinate children through approximately 7,000 vaccination team outreach, mobile and fixed site strategies to achieve target of campaign, despite with more than 2,000 government and partner monitors in the field, he maintained during briefing.