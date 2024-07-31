Scholars College of Sciences and IT, achieves another Milestone:

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 11:24 PM

The Scholars College of Sciences and Information Technology (IT) has crossed another significant milestone by securing the 'Z' Level Accreditation for its B.Ed. (1.5 Years) Program from the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), a subsidiary of the Higher Education Commission (HEC)

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The Scholars College of Sciences and Information Technology (IT) has crossed another significant milestone by securing the 'Z' Level Accreditation for its B.Ed. (1.5 Years) Program from the National Accreditation Council for Teacher Education (NACTE), a subsidiary of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). The accreditation underscores the college's commitment to maintaining the highest educational standards.

NACTE's in its rigorous evaluation process ensures that only those institutions can achieve such milestone which will meet the higher standard in academic field and enable to reach their stringent criteria receive accreditation. This comprehensive assessment includes an inspection of various aspects, from infrastructure to faculty quality. Securing this certification validates the college's adherence to these high standards, which is essential for the verification of degrees offered by the institution.

Scholars College of Sciences and IT, Muzaffarabad, has a longstanding tradition of providing students with facilities that meet modern educational demands. Chairman Syed Iftikhar Hussain Kazmi's vision of quality education continues to be the driving force behind the institution's growth and success.

Reflecting this vision, the college has flourished, offering conducive environment far learning and professional development.

This the only private institution in Azad Jammu and Kashmir to achieve this esteemed accreditation, Scholars College sets a benchmark for educational excellence in the region. The college's accredited programs now include B.Ed. (Honors), B.Ed. (1.5 Years), and B.Ed. (2.5 Years), ensuring a broad spectrum of teacher education pathways. In addition, the institution currently offers BS in English and LLB programs, further expanding its academic portfolio.

Talking to media men, the Chairman Scholars Foundation Syed Iftikhar Hussain Kazmi said, "This accreditation is a reflection of our unwavering commitment to provide quality education and saying that our goal has always been to equip our students with the knowledge and skills they need to excel in their professional lives. This recognition by NACTE is a significant achievement and a step forward in our mission to maintain the highest educational standards.” he added.

The recognition from NACTE highlights the college's dedication in providing top-tier education and its unwavering commitment to the academic and professional advancement of its students.

