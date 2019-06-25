Scholars condemn proliferation of unauthorized Islamic content on social media

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Religious scholars Tuesday condemned proliferation of unauthorized Islamic content being shared on social media portals which is posing harm to the sanctity of islam and its teachings.

Allama Tariq Hameed, a religious scholar, said that it had gone vogue now a days as fabricated and unconfirmed Islamic contents were being spread on social media which was presenting bad image of Islam.

He said, "I am witness to the fact that people have been posting wrong quotations and statements of the companions of the Holy Prophet (Sihaba-e-Ikram) on social media and Islamic illiterate people without verifying the content share it ahead." Momna Alam, a mother said that she was much worried about her teenager son Bilal as he had become social media addict and disturbed his personal life.

She told that her son got involved quite extensively and eventually cut off himself from the society, adding, "Wasting his time on social media instead of getting involved in productive tasks and activities. It is quite sure that he will consult social media post to know about Islamic religion which will be detrimental for pure religious ideology to be infused in his thought and faith." Government should have a mechanism to control the proliferation of unauthorized contents on social media and should punish those who spread fake contents, she appealed.

Dr. Ikram ul Haq, a renowned researcher said that according to a report recently published in the section media, most of the children had become victims of the cyberbulling over the past few years.

"Since anyone can create a fake account and do anything without being traced, it has become quite easy for anyone to bully on the Internet. Threats, intimidation messages and rumors can be sent to the masses to create discomfort and chaos in the society," he added.

He said that personal data and privacy could easily be hacked and shared over the internet which could cause financial losses and harm to personal life. Similarly, identity theft was another issue that could incur financial losses to anyone by hacking their personal accounts, he added.

Moreover, several personal twitter and Facebook accounts had been hacked in the past and the hacker had posted materials that had affected the individuals' personal lives, which was one of the dangerous disadvantages of the social media.

He said that there were numerous examples available where individuals had scammed and committed fraud through social media web portals.

It could easily ruin someone's reputation just by creating a false story and spreading it across the social media sites which was highly alarming and required due attention of the concerned authorities, he added.

A medical practitioner, Dr Naseem Hassan said that teenagers were made addictive to social media which had not only bad impact on their mind rather disturbed their health.

It might cause cancer and acoustic neuroma as brain tissue of youngster's absorbs about two times more microwave radiations than that of adults and the bone marrow of children soak up 10 times more radiation, he added.

He said low intelligence quotient (IQ) and improper mental growth in children, sleep deprivation, brain tumours and psychiatric diseases were caused by excessive use of such electronic gadgets.

However, besides all this, social media playing vital role in nation building, educating people, giving awareness, connecting people and making business means easy.

