Scholars Defends MPhil Thesis Others To Defend Initial And Final Seminars

Two scholars of Pakistan Study Center University of Sindh Jamshoro have successfully defended their thesis in the final MPhil seminars here on Tuesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Two scholars of Pakistan Study Center University of Sindh Jamshoro have successfully defended their thesis in the final MPhil seminars here on Tuesday.

According to announcement, the final seminar of M.Phil scholar Syed Fateh Mohammad Shah was held at Allama I.I. Qazi Conference Hall of Pakistan Study Center wherein he successfully defended his thesis and qualified for the M.Phil degree in Pakistan Study. The topic of his thesis was "Analysis issues of push-cart vendors: A case study of Jamshoro phattak".

Similarly, M.Phil scholar Rafiq Ahmed Soomro also conducted his M.Phil final seminar wherein he also successfully defended his thesis. The topic of his thesis was "Contribution of Kalhora rulers in the development of Sindh (1701-1783)".

Meanwhile, the management of University of Sindh has released the schedule for conduct of M.Phil and Ph.D initial and final seminars of other scholars of different disciplines.

According to announcement, the final seminar of IT M.

Phil scholar Arslan Haider will be held on February 10 at 12:30 pm at Faculty of Engineering in the Technology Multimedia Room. The seminar will be chaired by Prof. Dr. Khalil-ur-Rehman Khambati, Dean, Faculty of Engineering and Technology.

The scholar will defend his thesis in presence of his supervisor Dr. Zeeshan Bhatti and co-supervisor Dr. Abdul Wahid Mahesar.

The Dean Faculty of Commerce and business Administration Prof. Dr. Javeed Ahmed Chandio has informed that two scholars of Business Administration Ghulam Mujtaba Surahiyo and Mukhtiar Ali Eri will present their final and initial thesis in the seminar respective on February 10 at IBA.

The initial PhD seminar of the IBA scholar Sunain Qamar Memon will be held on February 11 at the Institute of Business Administration. The supervisors of all three candidates of IBA Dr. Sobia Shafaq Shah, Prof. Dr. Saima Kamran Pathan, Prof. Dr. Imam-ud-Din Khoso and co-supervisor Prof. Dr. Ayesha Bashir Shah will also be present in the seminar.

