Scholars from 20 countries participated in Urdu conference: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :President, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Ahmed Shah said 200 delegates from 20 countries including United States of America, Japan and India have participated in four-day international urdu conference.

In a chat with media here Sunday, he said this event was being organized by ACP for last twelve years and it was getting momentum over the passage of time.

"This has proved a unique step for promotion of literature and poetry," he said adding that this year, more colours have been added to it.

The President ACP said the conference included Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Siraiki literature and poetry, besides children literature. He expressed his satisfaction over the successful holding of the event. In future, further steps would be taken to make this event more attractive and useful, he added.