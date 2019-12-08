UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scholars From 20 Countries Participated In Urdu Conference: Ahmed Shah

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 9 minutes ago Sun 08th December 2019 | 08:40 PM

Scholars from 20 countries participated in Urdu conference: Ahmed Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2019 ) :President, Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP), Ahmed Shah said 200 delegates from 20 countries including United States of America, Japan and India have participated in four-day international urdu conference.

In a chat with media here Sunday, he said this event was being organized by ACP for last twelve years and it was getting momentum over the passage of time.

"This has proved a unique step for promotion of literature and poetry," he said adding that this year, more colours have been added to it.

The President ACP said the conference included Sindhi, Punjabi, Pashto, Balochi, Siraiki literature and poetry, besides children literature. He expressed his satisfaction over the successful holding of the event. In future, further steps would be taken to make this event more attractive and useful, he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Japan United States Sunday Media Event From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler chairs Urban Planning Council meetin ..

4 minutes ago

SALT begins tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

49 minutes ago

Dubai Culture delegation visits Seoul

1 hour ago

RTA signs MoU to develop ‘Digital Plates’

1 hour ago

UAE’s FCSA, World Bank Group help share best pra ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Chamber introduces latest version of Incot ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.