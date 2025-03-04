Scholars Hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra As Role Model For Women Worldwide
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Scholars on Tuesday while commemorating the 1435th day of Hazrat Bibi Fatima Al-Zahra, daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasized her life and teachings a role model for the women worldwide.
Despite her noble status, Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra led a simple life, performing her household tasks with dedication, said a press release.
Hussein Naqvi, a senior member of the Islamic Ideological Council, noted that instead of following the prevailing Arab traditions, she prioritized the religious education of her children. He described her as a guiding light for women across the world, embodying simplicity, piety, and strength.
Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mubarak Ali Shah, emphasized that Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra’s teachings played a crucial role in shaping Islamic thought and values.
Professor Salma Khan advocated for incorporating her teachings into the curriculum from Primary schools to universities.
The event also called upon the global Islamic community to unite in efforts to build a shrine in her honor in Paradise, as a tribute to her legacy.
Among the distinguished speakers were Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Mufti Kafayat Naqvi, Sabitin Raza Lodhi, Hakim Saharanpuri, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Asifa Masood, Mohammad Rafiq Mughal, Allama Wahat Mehdi, Jahanzeb Jamal Chishti, Akhlaq Zaidi, and others.
The conference concluded with a collective commitment for spreading the values and principles upheld by Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire generations to come.
Recent Stories
Abdulla Al Hamed attends Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scholars hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra as role model for women worldwide5 minutes ago
-
Experts for disaster-resistant healthcare infrastructure for youth5 minutes ago
-
IG Rizvi joins officers for iftar at Zero Point checkpost16 minutes ago
-
Laborer dies after being buried in sandpit16 minutes ago
-
Farewell ceremony held to honour SP Sher Ali Jamali16 minutes ago
-
Hazrat Fatima praised as role model for women16 minutes ago
-
Calligraphy competition held at University of Gujrat16 minutes ago
-
IHC disposes of contempt case against Adiala Jail's admin16 minutes ago
-
Sindh Social Welfare department launches NGOs Help Desk16 minutes ago
-
Rubaba Buledi briefed on Women Development Dept's progress16 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Musarrat Cheema, Jamshed ICheema26 minutes ago
-
Senate body reviews controversial sale of 500 acres of land at Port Qasim26 minutes ago