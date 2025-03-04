Open Menu

Scholars Hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra As Role Model For Women Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Scholars hail Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra as role model for women worldwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Scholars on Tuesday while commemorating the 1435th day of Hazrat Bibi Fatima Al-Zahra, daughter of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), emphasized her life and teachings a role model for the women worldwide.

Despite her noble status, Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra led a simple life, performing her household tasks with dedication, said a press release.

Hussein Naqvi, a senior member of the Islamic Ideological Council, noted that instead of following the prevailing Arab traditions, she prioritized the religious education of her children. He described her as a guiding light for women across the world, embodying simplicity, piety, and strength.

Governor Gilgit-Baltistan, Syed Mubarak Ali Shah, emphasized that Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra’s teachings played a crucial role in shaping Islamic thought and values.

Professor Salma Khan advocated for incorporating her teachings into the curriculum from Primary schools to universities.

The event also called upon the global Islamic community to unite in efforts to build a shrine in her honor in Paradise, as a tribute to her legacy.

Among the distinguished speakers were Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, Mufti Kafayat Naqvi, Sabitin Raza Lodhi, Hakim Saharanpuri, Naeem Akram Qureshi, Asifa Masood, Mohammad Rafiq Mughal, Allama Wahat Mehdi, Jahanzeb Jamal Chishti, Akhlaq Zaidi, and others.

The conference concluded with a collective commitment for spreading the values and principles upheld by Hazrat Fatima Al-Zahra, ensuring that her legacy continues to inspire generations to come.

