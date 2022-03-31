ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :During a concurrent academic session of International Islamic University's two day International Conference aimed at highlighting the importance of folk literature in society, academicians and scholars discussed romantic elements in Suchal Sarmast's poetry.

Fakhra Noreen of Government Viqarunnisa Graduate College Rawalpindi was presenting her paper on the said topic. The session was chaired by Dr.

Aziz Ibnul Hassan whereas Dr. Akhtar Aziz, Farukh Nadeem, Syed Hanif Rasool, Gulzar Jalal beside other students and scholars were in attendance.

Fakhra Noreen in her presentation highlighted that Suchal Sarmast's poetry needs to be researched and discussed as it highlights the elements of romance in folktales of Subcontinent. Noreen further explained that the poet's poetry is has multiple mentions of divine love and sufism.

In this session, Dr Mazhar Ali recited his poetry as well.