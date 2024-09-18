Scholars, leaders advocate for dialogue, tolerance at Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) symposium

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Chapter of the Muslim Council of Elders on Wednesday organized a symposium titled ‘Peaceful Coexistence in Light of the Life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him)’ in celebration of the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAW).

The event was held in cooperation with the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Center (SZIC) in Peshawar and attended by a distinguished group of scholars, academics, and representatives of minorities.

The prominent personalities including Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, former Minister of Religious Affairs and Inter-faith Harmony, Prof. Dr. Qazi Muhammad Naeem, Vice Chancellor of Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmed, Director of the Shaikh Zayed Islamic Center at Peshawar University, Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz, Judge at the Shariat Court and former Chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology, Qari Roohullah Madani, Chairman of the Pakistan Council of World Religions - Faith Friends, and former Minister of Religious Affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attended the symposium, said a press release issued here.

The symposium witnessed a large audience and widespread praise for the efforts of the Muslim Council of Elders, under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, in promoting a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence, calling on the council to continue implementing such initiatives aimed at building bridges of communication, dialogue, and understanding among different religious and cultural groups.

At the opening of the symposium, Prof. Dr. Rashid Ahmed expressed his appreciation and gratitude for organizing this event at a time when the Muslim nation faces difficult challenges. He emphasized that the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) is a living model of the values of peace, coexistence, and tolerance, which should prevail in the world today. He noted that the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) established relationships based on respect and understanding with various communities.

Prof. Dr. Qibla Ayaz highlighted the importance of the ‘Document on Human Fraternity’, signed by Prof.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, and Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church. He said this historic moment in global efforts will help promote understanding, dialogue, and world peace reflecting the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), which center on peace, coexistence, and acceptance of others. He said lessons from Islamic history provide us with models for peaceful coexistence with different religious and cultural groups.

Qari Roohullah Madani said the life of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) serves as a role model for all humanity, explaining that differences in opinions and positions are natural in any human society and cannot be avoided. “We should handle differences through constructive dialogue and mutual respect,” he added. He further said no religion advocates violence or extremism, and that attacking others in the name of religion stems from a misunderstanding of its teachings. He underscored that all divinely revealed religions, including islam, promote peace, justice, and tolerance, and that no true faith endorses violence or extremism.

In his message to the youth, Peer Noor-ul-Haq Qadri encouraged them to draw inspiration from key events in Islamic history, such as the migration to Abyssinia and the Charter of Medina. He said these moments set powerful examples of peaceful coexistence between different religions and cultures, as Muslims of that time were able to live harmoniously with non-Muslims while respecting everyone’s right to freedom of belief.

It is worth noting that the Muslim Council of Elders has established several international branches in countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and Kazakhstan, serving as beacons of hope and bridges of communication and coexistence in a world facing many challenges. These branches are among the council’s key tools for promoting the values of dialogue and human fraternity, expanding its global engagement with Muslims to gain a deeper understanding of their most pressing issues and to learn from their experiences in fostering civil and societal peace.