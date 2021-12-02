UrduPoint.com

Scholars, Media Must Play Role To Create Awareness Against AIDS: Speakers

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 06:10 AM

Scholars, media must play role to create awareness against AIDS: Speakers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The speakers at an event held to mark 'World AIDS Day' Wednesday said it was the duty of all of us to create a healthy society.

Health Secretary Aziz Ahmed Jamali, Director General Health Dr Ali Nasir Bugti, Provincial Manager Dr Afzal Khan Zarkon, Provincial Manager Mercy Corps Dr Saadullah Khan, Provincial Director PFPA Mushtaq Mengal and others expressed these views while addressing the event organized under the auspices of Socio Pak here.

The speakers said AIDS was spreading like a fistula in which so far millions of people have lost their lives all over the world and 6000 people were falling victim to AIDS every day in Balochistan.

They said out of this number, only 1745 patients were registered with the Balochistan AIDS Control Programme saying the number of AIDS patients in the small province was more than 7,000 which was a serious matter.

It was responsibility of scholars, print and electronic media that they should play their role in creating awareness among the people about the deadly disease like AIDS so that people could be saved from it.

They appealed to the private and government hospitals to play their role for saving the live of people through ensuring test of patients.

He said this day was being celebrated as AIDS Prevention, AIDS Awareness among the people and elimination of social discrimination against AIDS patients.

