Scholars, Religious Leaders Meet DG Rangers To Discuss Muharram Security Measures

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM

Delegations of scholars and prominent religious figures from various schools of thought and the Bohra community met with Major General Azhar Waqas, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, at the Rangers headquarters to discuss security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Delegations of scholars and prominent religious figures from various schools of thought and the Bohra community met with Major General Azhar Waqas, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, at the Rangers headquarters to discuss security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram.

During the meeting, the DG Rangers briefed the scholars on the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and religious gatherings of the Bohra community, according to a Rangers spokesman on Thursday.

He assured that comprehensive security measures would be implemented by Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.

The DG Rangers encouraged all scholars to promote solidarity, religious harmony, and tolerance.

It was agreed that, following the provincial government's directives, full compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct would be ensured, with strict action against violators.

The meeting participants also pledged their cooperation in identifying individuals spreading religious hatred and violence.

They expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

