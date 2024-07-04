Scholars, Religious Leaders Meet DG Rangers To Discuss Muharram Security Measures
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 04, 2024 | 07:19 PM
Delegations of scholars and prominent religious figures from various schools of thought and the Bohra community met with Major General Azhar Waqas, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, at the Rangers headquarters to discuss security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Delegations of scholars and prominent religious figures from various schools of thought and the Bohra community met with Major General Azhar Waqas, Director General of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, at the Rangers headquarters to discuss security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram.
During the meeting, the DG Rangers briefed the scholars on the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram and religious gatherings of the Bohra community, according to a Rangers spokesman on Thursday.
He assured that comprehensive security measures would be implemented by Rangers and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order.
The DG Rangers encouraged all scholars to promote solidarity, religious harmony, and tolerance.
It was agreed that, following the provincial government's directives, full compliance with existing laws and codes of conduct would be ensured, with strict action against violators.
The meeting participants also pledged their cooperation in identifying individuals spreading religious hatred and violence.
They expressed their satisfaction with the security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.
Recent Stories
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held
'Lucky' Sinner defeats big-hitting Berrettini to reach Wimbledon third round
Faisalabad urged to diversify its export base to get more dividends of GSP Plus
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains
Minister of Communications and Information Technology meets with CEO, founder of ..
Gang involved in street crimes busted
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiativ ..
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC suspends LHC's verdict regarding election tribunals3 minutes ago
-
Awareness raising moot on ECBC held23 seconds ago
-
NA-124 election petition: Tribunal grants time to MNA to respond28 seconds ago
-
Seven passengers hospitalized after bus-van collision29 seconds ago
-
Panel of Presiding officers announced for 340th Senate session37 seconds ago
-
RWMC deputes additional staff to ensure cleanliness during rains38 seconds ago
-
Gang involved in street crimes busted41 seconds ago
-
Health Minister visits Hayatabad Medical Complex to inaugurate welfare initiatives8 minutes ago
-
Senate resolution on Bajaur blast demands effective measures by govts to contain terrorism resurgenc ..42 seconds ago
-
Mayor directs comprehensive strategy for Muharam ul Haram arrangements44 seconds ago
-
DC Larkana visits Tulka Hospital Bakrani49 seconds ago
-
EUM's 3rd Academic Council approves merger of depts, establishment of new faculties51 seconds ago