The scholars, researchers, writers and historians had said that in Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai's poetry, the aesthetic beauty of the universe and the human society had been depicted in such away that if followed not only our society but the whole world would become a beautiful place

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :The scholars, researchers, writers and historians had said that in Shah Abdul Latif Bhatai's poetry, the aesthetic beauty of the universe and the human society had been depicted in such away that if followed not only our society but the whole world would become a beautiful place.

"In Bhitai's poetic messages, a direction was given for creating a society for which the entire humanity had been dreaming for thousands years," the said people collectively voiced in a literary conference organized here on Tuesday by Sindh Culture department concluding the Sufi Saint's 279th annual Urs.

Due to heavy and destructive floods, the Sindh government already decided to celebrate Urs in simplicity and only the inauguration ceremony was organized at the shrine while venue of the literary conference has been shifted to Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium, Hyderabad.

Addressing the conference, provincial Secretary Dr. Naseem-ul-Ghani Sahito said that culture is a continuous flow and for its preservation efforts are continuing.

In order to end depression in the people, it is important to create hope in them, instead of making them afraid, Sahito suggested.

There is no room for sectarianism in our religion and no one is restricted to visit the shrines on the basis of creed or religion, he said and added that Shah Latif Bhitai had prayed for the whole of the world beyond the religions.

Director General Culture and Tourism Abdul Aleem Lashari said that Sindh was greatly affected due to the rains, for which the Urs celebrations were cut short this year.

On the occasion of the literary conference, Dr Sher Mehrani had moderated a session themed" Latif Dard Khan Umeed Jo Shair", in which Shaukat Ali Ujjan, Professor Noor Ahmed Jinjhi and Dr. Ishaq Samejo attended as chief guests.

In the literary conference, KS Nangpal, Taj Joyo, Dr. Muhammad Ibrahim Bhatti, Saher Gul Bhatti and others presented their papers on Shah Bhitai.

In this occasion Latif Awards were also distributed and the best Ragi of Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai award was given to Shahnawaz Nizamani, Research Award on "Sasui Ji Wat" to Gul Hasan Kalmati, best Researcher Award to Dr. Rukhman Palari, best Shughar Award to Azim Rahmatullah Lashari, best "Ghara Nawaz" award was given to Muhammad Ahmed Shaikh, best Composer (Flute) award was given to Imdad Ali and Latif Award for best singer was given to Deeba Saher.

.