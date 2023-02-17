Scholars' role key for development of society: Balochistan CM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Thursday said the role of scholars was essential in building and shaping the society and stressed the need to promote inter-religious harmony in the society.

"Scholars are righteous servants of Allah and tests and trials come to righteous servants of Allah," he added.

He expressed these views while talking to the representatives of Ulama and educationists in Balochistan Assembly.

Provincial Minister Engineer Zamrik Khan Achakzai was also present on this occasion, Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that "we are all servants of Allah and are responsible for our actions in the world".

"My position requires that I serve my people as much as possible and that I can play an important role in the construction and development of the province and the formation of a prosperous society," the chief minister said.

On this occasion, scholars discussed various issues with the CM.