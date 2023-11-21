Open Menu

Scholars Role Vital In Fostering Harmony, Making Violence Free Society: Abdul Khabir Azad

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 07:17 PM

Scholars role vital in fostering harmony, making violence free society: Abdul Khabir Azad

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized the crucial role of scholars in fostering communal harmony and building a violence-free society

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad emphasized the crucial role of scholars in fostering communal harmony and building a violence-free society.

Recognizing the strength of national institutions, he highlighted the army chief General Asim Munir's commitment to promoting Islamic values and unity within the Muslim Ummah.

Addressing the media on the occasion of the “Paigham-e-Pakistan Conference” here on Tuesday Maulana Azad stated Pakistan is a gift of Allah. It was achieved in the name of Islam and thousands of people sacrificed their lives for their dear homeland.

Now, it is the collective responsibility of all of us to forge unity in our ranks and foil the nefarious designs of enemies.

He added that the enemies wanted to create division amongst the masses to weaken Pakistan. Ulema and civil society should play a role in propagating a message of peace, brotherhood and unity. The whole nation is standing by the armed forces in their struggle to eliminate terrorism from the country.

He also commended the media's significant role in the country's stability and development. Reflecting on recent challenges in Gilgit, he expressed satisfaction with the successful dialogue that contributed to restoring peace in the region.

Concerning local issues like the Jaranwala situation a few months back, he stated that the government took timely action.

He urged people not to take the law into their own hands. It is only the responsibility of the State to act.

The wrong use of social media should be discouraged, he maintained.

Maulana Azad asserted there is no room for terrorism and extremism in Pakistan, emphasizing the country's dedication to spreading a positive message globally. He underlined Pakistan's support for Palestine, condemning the ongoing violence and calling for international intervention to stop the bloodshed.

In a gesture of solidarity, he revealed Pakistan's commitment to sending food aid to Palestinian brothers and sisters.

Expressing concern for human rights violations, he urged the international community, including the OIC and UNO, to intervene and bring an end to the conflict.

Looking beyond borders, Maulana Azad acknowledged Afghanistan as a brotherly neighbouring country, emphasizing ongoing diplomatic talks to prevent the misuse of land for wrongful purposes. Regarding global issues, he voiced support for statements made at a Saudi Arabia conference, emphasizing the need for collective action.

On this occasion, different scholars including Allama Farooq Khan Saeedi, Dr Kazim Naqvi, Allama Aanetullah Rehmani, Moulana Abdul Haq Mujahid, Khawar Husnain Bhutta, Bishop of Multan Yousuf Sohaan and many others also spoke and they also stressed unity to promote peace in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan Afghanistan Army Palestine Social Media Civil Society Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Gilgit Baltistan Bishop Saudi Arabia Jaranwala Muslim Media All From Government Unity Foods Limited OIC

Recent Stories

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global ..

Pakistan's Phytosanitary certification won global acknowledgment: Dr. Kausar Mal ..

11 minutes ago
 Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to ..

Under-19 Cricket World Cup moved from Sri Lanka to South Africa

11 minutes ago
 Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam ..

Minister Information pays tribute to late CM Azam Khan

11 minutes ago
 Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

Crackdown continues against unregistered medicines

15 minutes ago
 Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift ..

Economists highlight importance of paradigm shift in thinking for Pak trajectory ..

15 minutes ago
 ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubin ..

ATC indicts Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Rubina Jamil in police vehicles tor ..

15 minutes ago
Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

Two tennis events conclude at KPT sports complex

15 minutes ago
 Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21 ..

Moot on South Asia and Regional Connectivity in 21st Century held

15 minutes ago
 OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see f ..

OffGrid's residency chapter exhibition, must-see for contemporary art enthusiast ..

15 minutes ago
 SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

SMIU’s 29th Syndicate meeting held

23 minutes ago
 Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kr ..

Cadbury Dairy Milk collaborates with PCB, Khelo Kricket to empower women cricket ..

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in F ..

Pakistan suffer 1-6 defeat against Tajikistan in FIFA World Cup Qualifier

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan