Scholars To Play Pivotal Role For Maintaining Tolerance, Inter-faith Harmony: Fayyaz Butt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Adviser to Chief Minister Sindh on Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr Fayyaz Ali Butt on Thursday said religious scholars have an important role to play for maintaining tolerance and inter-faith harmony in the society

While talking to religious scholars on the occasion of his visit to Madrasa Jamia Banuria Karachi, said Madrasa Jamia Banuria had an important role to play in creating inter-faith harmony.

Former provincial minister Nadeem Bhutto was also accompanied Adviser to CM on the occasion.

Fayyaz Ali Butt also visited different sections of the Madarssa.

Mufti Noman Naeemi briefed Fayyaz Ali Butt, Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on the educational facilities provided by the madrassa, said a statement on Thursday.

He said religious scholars should play their role for promoting tolerance in Pakistani society. Religious scholars of all schools of thought should work together for the development of the country, he added.

He said the government of Sindh had great respect for the scholars.

He added that the purpose of the visit to the madrassa was also to strengthen the ties between the Sindh government and the scholars.

Fayyaz Ali Butt said the Zakat Department provided financial assistance to the students of schools, adding, madrassas were also playing their role for the betterment of education, he added.

>