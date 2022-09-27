Scholars, writers call for promotion of Sindhi language

The scholars, intellectuals and writers on Tuesday had remarked that those languages disappeared from the annals of history which were neglected, therefore it was imperative to promote Sindhi language, one of the regional languages of Pakistan

Sindhi language should be promoted and it should be taught as a compulsory subject in government and private schools, they said this, while addressing to the guest gathered at the program titled "Sindhi Language Awareness Campaign" organized by Sindhi Language Authority at Mumtaz Mirza Auditorium .

Eminent scholar and former information secretary Sindh Mehtab Akbar Rashidi said there was need of changing our attitudes to promote the social use of Sindhi language.

We have to stop the distortion in our language in the name of modernity, otherwise this language would be confined in the books just like Sanskrit had been, said Mehtab Rashidi expressed concern.

"Any language is promoted from the home, so we should teach our children to speak pure Sindhi words along with other languages whether we are in our country or abroad,"she stressed.

Urdu scholar and professor of Karachi University Dr. Jafar Ahmed said that mother tongue was always helpful in understanding any art.

Dr Jafar Ahmed said that some people thought themselves when they communicate in English, but the reality was totally opposite because nations were always identified by their language, culture and history.

Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) Chairman Dr. Ishaq Samejo welcomed all the participants and said that the objective of the "Sindhi language awareness campaign" was to highlight the importance of it.

At present 50 million people speak Sindhi language worldwide and Sindhi is at number 106 among over 7000 languages spoken all over the globe, Dr Samejo added.

He also appealed to the urdu speaking brothers to play a role in the promotion of Sindhi language in their areas.

On this occasion, a discussion was also held regarding the rich diversity of Sindhi language in which Madad Ali Sindhi, Tehmina Mufti, Niaz Panhwer, Idrees Jatoi, Naz Sahito and others expressed their views.