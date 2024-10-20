Scholars, writers for keeping current Sindhi Arabic script in its original status

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Scholars of Sindhi language, experts, writers and experts related to Sindhi computing have agreed on Sunday that to cater the needs of the modern age, the current Sindhi Arabic script should be maintained in its original status and place for effective communication between and the global Sindhi community.

The Roman script should be adopted as a collaborative script so that communication can be established between Sindhis living in different countries of the world.

These views were expressed in the discussion hosted by the authority of the Sindhi language "Should the Roman script be adopted as a charitable script for the Sindhi language?"

Chairman of SLA, Dr.

Ishaq Samijo said that the main task of an authorized institution of Sindhi language was to try and find solutions to the problems and questions faced by the language. Roman script has been taking its place in an imperceptible way through technology, but the non-existence of any single, standard and determined alphabet by scholars and experts is causing the distortion in the use of the language, he expressed.

He said that written language was clothing and language and written language are two separate things. Of the 195 countries, the official script of 132 countries is Roman, while 13 countries use two scripts including Roman. Currently, seventy percent of people in the world are using the Roman script, he added.