Scholarship applications sought from minority students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The deserving regular students of Punjab minority communities have been asked to submit their applications for award of merit scholarships from matric to PhD level.

The students of registered institutes having Punjab domicile, can send their applications to the Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, National Tower, 28 Edgerton Road, opposite Aewan-e-Iqbal, Lahore by March 02, 2020.

Applications received through post or otherwise after due date will be rejected. While incomplete application will also meet the same fate.

��� � The minority students studying at Federal government institutes, situated in Punjab, are eligible to apply. However the students of federal government institute, which are situated outside Punjab, are not eligible to apply for scholarship. The students getting distance education are not eligible to apply.

The Department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs can cancel the scholarship of a student on proving submission of fictitious, concocted documents or lying about qualification or income.

� � � According to the criteria, the regular students of Hindu, Sikh, Christian, Buddhists, and other communities, having at least 50 percent marks in their last annual examination are eligible for the scholarships.

� � � � The enrolled minority students of professional level MBBS, DVM, BDS, BSc (Engineering), BSc (Nursing), and Pharm-D, PhD, DPD,M.Phil,LLB,LLM, etc or equivalent would be paid Rs 50,000 per annum.

�� The student of Post Graduate Level included MA, MSc,� MCS/MBA, etc will be paid Rs 35,000 per annum and Rs 30,000 per annum will be paid to the students of BA, BSc, BBA, B com or equivalent.

� � � � Likewise the students of FA, FSc,�I.Com�, A Level, DAE or equivalent will be paid Rs 20,000 per annam as scholarship and Matric level students will be paid Rs 15,000 per Annam.

�� � � The candidates should submit attested copies of their three passport size photos, Computerized National Identity Cards (CNIC) of self and father/guardian, educational certificates, result cards/equivalent duly attested by a Grade 17 or above officer.

In case of semester system, attested certificate of controller of Examination and head of the institute should be submitted.

�� � � � The application forms can be obtained from the office of section officer department of Human Rights and Minority Affairs, Punjab. Cutting of the appeared in various newspapers are also acceptable.

Also, the monthly income of parent/guardian of the applicants must not exceed from Rs 29,450 per month. The income certificate must be attested by Gazetted officer of grade 17 or above.

� � The heads of the educational institutions of the applicants has been directed to check the veracity of documents of the guardian/parent of the student.

A attestation certificate should be obtained from the head of their respective religious institution.

Students, parents and guardians have been directed to submit their contact numbers or email address along with the application for future correspondence. Application forms can also be download\395ed from https:/hrma.punjab.gov.pk.

