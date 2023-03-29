UrduPoint.com

Scholarship Cheque Distribution Ceremony Held

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Scholarship cheque distribution ceremony held

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :The scholarship cheque distribution ceremony of the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed Human Resource Research & Development board (BBSHRRDB) Batch-I was held at the auditorium of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Mir on Wednesday.

The event was presided over by Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Rasool Bux Mahar.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the university will continue to run different types of short courses that are requirement of the Industry and added every organization needed skilled persons.

The VC Dr Mahar along with Dean, faculty of Engineering Technology Prof Dr Hussain Bux Marri, Dean Faculty of Skill Development Mir Sajjad Hussain Talpur addressed the event and distributed the scholarship cheques among the students.

The event was attended by the University faculty, staff, and a large number of students.

