Scholarship Cheques Among Children Of Police Martyrs Distributed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2022 | 06:51 PM

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2022 ) :Scholarships cheques among children of 13 police martyrs were distributed here on Friday.

District Police Officer, Ikhramullah Khan distributed education scholarships cheques among children of 13 martyred policemen at function attended by their families and senior police officers.

In his address, the DPO said the children of police martyrs would be encouraged in all spare of life including education. He said protection of life and properties of citizens was the top responsibility of police and relatives of police martyrs would not be left alone.

Ikramullah said sacrifices rendered by police for protection of motherland as well as lives and properties of people would be remembered in golden words.

