Scholarship Cheques Awarded Among SU Students Under National Endowment Scholarships

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2023 | 06:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :A total of 65 male and female students of the Institute of Art and Design University of Sindh Jamshoro have received scholarship cheques amounting to Rs 4.506 million under National Endowment Scholarship for Talented Students.

Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro distributed cheques among the selected male and female students at a ceremony held on Friday, the university spokesman informed and added that the scholarship amount had been granted by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC informed that besides National Endowment Scholarship for Talented students, the selected varsity students had also received three installments of Need Based Ehsaas Scholarship Programme of the federal government while interviews of the students had been completed for grant of scholarsip under Need Cum Merit Scholarship of Sindh Government.

Under Prime Minister's Laptop Scheme, the vice chancellor informed that 20 thousand male and female students of the university had submitted their applications.

The university management had approached to Higher Education Commission Islamabad for allocating maximum number of quota for deserving varsity students, he informed.

Among others, Director Finance University of Sindh Zeshan Memon, Director Students Financial Aid Office Prof. Dr. Mushtaq Ali Jarico, Controller of Semester Examination Muhammad Mashooq Siddiqui and Director Institute of Art and Design Saeed Ahmed Mangi were also present on the occasion.

