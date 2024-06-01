Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributed

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) A Benazir scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to GCWUS, the chief guest, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques for Rs7,295,648 among 88 students. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Prof. Dr. Yasir Nawaz Manj, Dr. Yasin Munir, Ijaz Ahmad and Sadia Jamil were also present.

Related Topics

Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

Mahira Khan unveils her unfulfilled dreams

24 minutes ago
 NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per ..

NEPRA approves power tariff increase of Rs3.76 per unit

48 minutes ago
 vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashChar ..

Vivo Y100: Color-Changing Design and 80W FlashCharge Now Available in 128GB ROM ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest ..

Punjab Governor invites Saudi investors to invest in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife ..

Islamabad police successfully locate missing wife of Vietnamese ambassador

3 hours ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

3 hours ago
Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

5 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

6 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

9 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan