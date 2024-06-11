Scholarship Cheques Distributed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A Benazir scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).
According to a GCWUS spokesperson, the chief guest Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof.
Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques for Rs38,673,684 among 463 students. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Yasin Munir, Ijaz Ahmad (Focal Person) and Sadia Jamil were also present.
