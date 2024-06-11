Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributed

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) A Benazir scholarship cheque distribution ceremony was held at Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS).

According to a GCWUS spokesperson, the chief guest Vice Chancellor (VC) Government College Women University Sialkot (GCWUS) Prof.

Dr. Zarrin Fatima Rizvi distributed cheques for Rs38,673,684 among 463 students. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ilyas, Dr. Yasin Munir, Ijaz Ahmad (Focal Person) and Sadia Jamil were also present.

Related Topics

Government College Women University Sialkot

Recent Stories

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

13 minutes ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

54 minutes ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

57 minutes ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

1 hour ago
 Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

2 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

7 hours ago
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

10 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

19 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

Punjab Assembly passes 5 bills, 3 resolutions

19 hours ago
 Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspec ..

Opposition Leader misrepresenting national perspective at Senate: Siddiqui

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan