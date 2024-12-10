Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among 54 Students At SAU
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, where 54 undergraduate students were awarded scholarship cheques under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF), an initiative by the Government of Sindh. The event, organized in the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, was presided over by Dr Fateh Mari, the Vice Chancellor of SAU.
Addressing the event, Dr Mari emphasized the importance of education and research in today’s competitive world. “Without dedication to hard work and academic excellence, it is impossible to secure a place in the private or public sectors,” he remarked. He further highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting students through initiatives under the Student Support Services, which provide assistance, financial literacy training and other opportunities to empower the youth.
Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underlined the role of the Student Financial Aid Office in securing scholarships for talented students and fostering awareness about financial assistance opportunities.
He also encouraged new sponsors and philanthropists to contribute to these programs, ensuring greater support for deserving students.
Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah presented insights into recent developments under the USAID-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA).
He highlighted key initiatives, including financial literacy training for students, the development of a barcode-enabled electronic scholarship application system and the introduction of a comprehensive activity Calendar and FAQ platform under enhanced Student Support Services.
Notable attendees included Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and Director Financial Assistance Ali Asghar Bhatti expressed their commitment to advancing the university’s mission of academic excellence and student support.
