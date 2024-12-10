Open Menu

Scholarship Cheques Distributed Among 54 Students At SAU

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2024 | 08:44 PM

Scholarship cheques distributed among 54 students at SAU

A scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, where 54 undergraduate students were awarded scholarship cheques under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF), an initiative by the Government of Sindh

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) A scholarship distribution ceremony was held at the Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, where 54 undergraduate students were awarded scholarship cheques under the Sindh Educational Endowment Fund (SEEF), an initiative by the Government of Sindh. The event, organized in the Vice Chancellor’s Secretariat, was presided over by Dr Fateh Mari, the Vice Chancellor of SAU.

Addressing the event, Dr Mari emphasized the importance of education and research in today’s competitive world. “Without dedication to hard work and academic excellence, it is impossible to secure a place in the private or public sectors,” he remarked. He further highlighted the university’s commitment to supporting students through initiatives under the Student Support Services, which provide assistance, financial literacy training and other opportunities to empower the youth.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underlined the role of the Student Financial Aid Office in securing scholarships for talented students and fostering awareness about financial assistance opportunities.

He also encouraged new sponsors and philanthropists to contribute to these programs, ensuring greater support for deserving students.

Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah presented insights into recent developments under the USAID-funded Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA).

He highlighted key initiatives, including financial literacy training for students, the development of a barcode-enabled electronic scholarship application system and the introduction of a comprehensive activity Calendar and FAQ platform under enhanced Student Support Services.

Notable attendees included Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi and Director Financial Assistance Ali Asghar Bhatti expressed their commitment to advancing the university’s mission of academic excellence and student support.

Related Topics

Sindh World Education Agriculture Student Ghulam Mohiuddin Event Government

Recent Stories

A cold wave continued to grip provincial capital

A cold wave continued to grip provincial capital

2 minutes ago
 Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Moht ..

Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's vision o ..

3 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over succe ..

Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob

9 minutes ago
 Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister ..

Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture

9 minutes ago
 Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts ..

Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA

9 minutes ago
 Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thro ..

Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..

9 minutes ago
CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice fo ..

CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice for all

3 minutes ago
 Protection of human rights is the foundation of a ..

Protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society: Sindh Govern ..

3 minutes ago
 CM Bugti expresses satisfaction on security forces ..

CM Bugti expresses satisfaction on security forces successful operation

3 minutes ago
 Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine P ..

Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine Project at RIC

3 minutes ago
 Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at ..

Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College

14 minutes ago
 UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with res ..

UN Women’s Rolling Resistance concludes with resounding call to end Gender-Bas ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan