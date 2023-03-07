Scholarship cheques distributed among Baloch students of IUB

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamia University of Bahawalpur's Registrar Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil along with Director of Financial Assistance Dr Ghulam Hassan Abbasi distributed NEST and HEC Balochistan Merit Scholarship cheques of Rs 820,000 to the students.

Registrar Prof Dr Moazzam Jamil said, "The Directorate of Financial Assistance is providing scholarships to students according to the vision of Vice Chancellor Engr Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob.The Islamia University of Bahawalpur is providing scholarships from its own resources along with the scholarships received from the Federal, provincial governments, and other institutions." " Financial Crisis Scholarship which was launched under the direction of the Vice-Chancellor.

Students who are unable to pay the fees due to difficult financial conditions are benefiting from these scholarships." He said, "The Islamia University of Bahawalpur under the guidance of Vice-Chancellor Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has become a university that is fulfilling the dreams of students and their parents for higher education by providing a large number of scholarships from its own resources." So far, scholarships worth Rs 36 million have been distributed to students under the Financial Crisis Scholarship.

Manager of Internal Communication Muhammad Noor ul Arafeen, Assistant Registrar Financial Assistance Umeer, and team members were present on this occasion.